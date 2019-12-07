The Nuggets are 6-3 on the road. Denver is 12-3 when scoring 100 or more points.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Nets 101-93 in their last meeting on Nov. 14. Paul Millsap led Denver with 18 points, and Irving paced Brooklyn scoring 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Dinwiddie ranks second on the Nets scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Garrett Temple has averaged 3.4 assists and 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 18.1 points and collecting 4.4 rebounds. Jokic has averaged 11.1 rebounds and added 14.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 108.3 points, 47.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 108.3 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

Nets Injuries: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: day to day (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Nuggets Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

