The Magic have gone 19-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 23-9 record against teams under .500.

The Magic won the last matchup between these two squads 115-113 on Feb. 24. Aaron Gordon scored 27 points to help lead Orlando to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caris LeVert leads the Nets scoring 17.7 points per game, and is averaging 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Joe Harris is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic averaging 19.5 points and has added 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Terrence Ross is averaging 22.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 112.6 points, 49.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 44.5% shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 119.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points on 49.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: None listed.

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.