The Lakers are 19-4 on the road. Los Angeles has a 20-9 record when allowing 100 or more points.

The Nets and Lakers square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Dinwiddie is second on the Nets scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Joe Harris has averaged 10.5 points and two assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Anthony Davis leads the Lakers averaging 26.6 points and is adding 9.1 rebounds. LeBron James has averaged 9.5 assists and scored 22.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 105.1 points, 47.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 117.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.4 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: day to day (shoulder), Kyrie Irving: day to day (hamstring), Kevin Durant: out (achilles), DeAndre Jordan: day to day (finger).

Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.