The Nets are 6-9 against Atlantic Division opponents. Brooklyn is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.1 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

The Nets won the last matchup between these two squads 129-120 on March 3. Caris LeVert scored 51 points to help lead Brooklyn to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 44.5% and averaging 23.4 points. Marcus Smart is averaging 16.8 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 10.9 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Nets. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 20 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 45.3% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kemba Walker: out (rest).

Nets: Jamal Crawford: day to day (hamstring), Joe Harris: day to day (back), Caris LeVert: day to day (thigh).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.