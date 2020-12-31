Atlanta went 20-47 overall and 11-32 in Eastern Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.
Brooklyn and Atlanta play for the second time this season. The Nets won 145-141 in the last meeting between these two teams on Dec. 30. Durant led Brooklyn with 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Young led Atlanta with 30 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.
INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).
Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Danilo Gallinari: day to day (ankle).
