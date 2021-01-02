Washington went 25-47 overall and 18-27 in Eastern Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Wizards averaged 114.4 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.8% from deep last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).
Wizards: Russell Westbrook: out (rest).
