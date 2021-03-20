The Wizards are 5-17 in conference games. Washington is 4-11 against opponents under .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wizards won 149-146 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Russell Westbrook led Washington with 41 points, and Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 37 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is shooting 47.9% and averaging 25.4 points. Irving is averaging 23.4 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

AD

Westbrook is averaging 21.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 10.2 assists for the Wizards. Bradley Beal is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 28.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 118.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 46.0% shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 117.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, eight steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Blake Griffin: out (health and safety protocols), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

Wizards: Davis Bertans: day to day (calf), Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.