Grizzlies: F Jaren Jackson Jr. did not play due to left knee soreness. Jenkins said it was simply soreness and not something that concerns the team in the long term. … Kyle Anderson started in Jackson’s spot and hit all five of his shots in the first half. He finished with 16 points. ... Memphis is 7-1 since Ja Morant sprained his left knee in a Nov. 26 loss to Atlanta. … C Steven Adams suffered a left ankle sprain in the third quarter and did not return.