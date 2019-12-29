Each time Charlotte made a run, the Grizzlies answered, including the final six minutes after the Hornets pulled to 99-91. Brooks scored the next three baskets in the lane, and Memphis led 105-91.

AD

There were times in the third quarter when Charlotte got within five points only to have the Grizzlies push the advantage back to double digits. Memphis held an 86-75 lead heading to the fourth.

AD

Charlotte struggled shooting early, converting on three of its first 16 shots. That helped Memphis build the lead to 20 before settling on a 56-46 Memphis lead at the break.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Graham started 0 of 4 from 3-point range, then connected on a desperation 41-footer against the shot clock in the second quarter. ... C Cody Zeller scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. ... Graham has three straight games of double-digit assists and has multiple 3-pointers in 13 straight games.

AD

Grizzlies: Ended December with an 8-8 record. ... F Jae Crowder sat out with left ankle soreness. He also missed a game Dec. 14 with the same problem. Kyle Anderson started in Crowder’s place, Anderson’s second start of the season. ... Rookie Ja Morant had six points, his lowest-scoring game of the season. He had seven assists.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Boston on Tuesday.

Grizzlies: At Sacramento on Thursday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD