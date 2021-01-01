Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Gogul Dieng scored 14, and Desmond Bane 10 for the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones led all players with 12 assists.

Bane was 2 of 7 from long distance and extended his streak of games with multiple 3-pointers to five, second-most in NBA history.

Bismack Biyombo led Charlotte with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and LaMelo Ball had 15 points and a team-best six assists. The Hornets got 14 points each from Gordon Hayward and Caleb Martin finished with 14 points apiece. P.J. Washington finished with 10 points

Charlotte was slowed by 9-of-31 shooting from 3-point range, shot just 40.7% from the floor and trailed by as many as 24 points.

Grizzlies: Forward Grayson Allen, who played at Duke, missed the game with a left ankle sprain. He was one of seven Memphis players listed as out for the game. … The Grizzlies have not started the same lineup in any of their five games. … Valanciunas has posted a double-double in all five games this season.

Hornets: Biyombo reached 4,000 career rebounds with seven in the first half. … Charlotte will play consecutive games in Philadelphia on Saturday and Monday to start a four-game road trip that includes stops in Atlanta and New Orleans.

Grizzlies: Will play at home on Sunday against the Lakers.

Hornets: Will visit the 76ers on Saturday and Monday.

