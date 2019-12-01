Brooks scored 12 of his points in the second half as the Grizzlies countered each Minnesota run to snap a six-game losing streak.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 18 points.

A sloppy start by both teams followed the afternoon tip-off. They combined to shoot 35% in the first half with 15 total turnovers.

Neither team led by more than five points and Memphis went into half with a 48-47 lead after Minnesota’s Robert Covington hit a buzzer-beating jumper after stealing an inbounds pass from Bruno Caboclo.

The final minute included a 3-pointer by Josh Okogie that hit the side of the backboard, a missed layup by Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton and Okogie getting fouled at halfcourt while off-balance.

The Wolves appeared ready to shake their lackluster start in the second half when they as Towns scored the team’s first nine points and Minnesota tied the game at 61-all. Memphis followed with an 8-0 run.

The Wolves had a 12-0 run to take a 72-69 lead before a 10-0 run by the Grizzlies. Memphis finished the third quarter with a 15-3 run in which Minnesota went without a field goal.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Morant missed the game with an aggravation of back spasms. The team announced that he is considered week to week with the injury. The No. 2 overall draft pick out of Murray State leads all rookies with 18.6 points per game. … Kyle Anderson (right heel soreness) was out. Brandon Clarke (left hip soreness) started after being labeled questionable but didn’t play in the second half. … Memphis got 53 points from its bench. … The Grizzlies are 5-0 when Brooks scores 20 or more points. … The Wolves welcomed back Memphis PG Tyus Jones with a first-quarter video. A Minnesota native, Jones played four seasons for the Wolves. Jones said he was going to have about 75 family and friends in attendance, including his AAU team.

Timberwolves: Backup PG Shabazz Napier made his return after missing 12 games with a right hamstring strain. F Jake Layman missed his fifth straight game with a left toe sprain. … Wiggins was 1 of 6 from 3-point territory, tying Anthony Peeler for the most 3s in franchise history. … Towns scored just four points in the first half. He finished the game 1 of 10 from 3.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Finish a back-to-back set Monday at home against Indiana.

Timberwolves: Travel to Dallas to play Wednesday.

