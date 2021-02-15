The Celtics are 6-4 on their home court. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.1 rebounds. Tristan Thompson leads the Celtics with 8.2 boards.

The Nuggets are 7-5 in road games. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 49.2 points per game in the paint led by Jokic averaging 14.3.

The Celtics and Nuggets square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 25.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Celtics. Thompson is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 26.5 points and grabbing 11.5 rebounds. Paul Millsap is shooting 58.1% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 3-7, averaging 105.4 points, 43 rebounds, 20 assists, seven steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 47.2% shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.1 assists, eight steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), Jamal Murray: day to day (ankle), Will Barton: out (personal), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: out (left adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.