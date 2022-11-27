Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out to 17-point halftime edge and grew its lead as high as 26 in the third quarter.
The Wizards cut it to 119-107 in the fourth, prompting Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla to reinsert his starting lineup. The Celtics went on a 22-6 run to help close out the game.
The NBA’s top-rated offense, Boston shot 55% from the field, 16 of 34 from the 3-point line and went 26 of 26 from the free throw line.
Bradley Beal led Washington with 30 points. Kristaps Porzingis added 21.
The Wizards were also short-handed, with forward Kyle Kuzma out with lower back pain.
They got back guard Monte Morris from a three-game absence because of a sore right ankle, but never found an offensive rhythm or got support from their bench, which was outscored by their Boston counterparts 46-36.
TIP-INS
Wizards: Held a 58-52 advantage in the paint. … Had one turnover in the first half and four for the game.
Celtics: Brown has scored 25 or more points in five straight games. … Seven players finished in double figures. Held a 38-29 rebounding advantage. … Eight players made a 3-pointer. … Former Boston Bruins star Zdeno Chara sat courtside.
UP NEXT
Wizards: Host Minnesota on Monday.
Celtics: Host Charlotte on Monday.
