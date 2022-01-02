Celtics: C Robert Williams, who had his first career triple-double Friday with 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds in a win over Phoenix, was out with a sprained right big toe. … Although Tatum’s status was bumped up to “reconditioning to return to competition,” he remained out of the lineup for the fourth straight game. … Schroder returned after missing four games on the protocols list. … G Romeo Langford was out with a non-COVID illness and G Brodric Thomas was out with lower back pain. … C Enes Freedom was still on the protocol list.