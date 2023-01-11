Brown scores season-high 41 points, Celtics beat Pelicans

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 41 points and had 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 on Wednesday night.
CJ McCollum had 38 points for New Orleans, his fifth consecutive game with at least 25 points.
He kept the Pelicans in the game throughout, going 6 of 12 from the 3-point line. They played without Zion Williamson for the fifth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a strained right hamstring.
Naji Marshall added 18 points and Trey Murphy III had 15 for New Orleans, The Pelicans have lost three of four.
The Celtics took a six-point lead into halftime and increased it to 104-89 with just under 10 minutes to play.
New Orleans got to 107-97 with 7:32 left. But Boston responded with a 11-3 run to get it back to 118-100.
TIP-INS
Pelicans: The Pelicans are 6-4 in games both Williamson and Ingram have missed. … Dropped to 8-12 on the road. … Went 9 of 15 overall from the 3-point line in the first half. … Jose Alvarado was called for a taunting technical foul with four minutes left in the third quarter after pointing at Luke Kornet after Alvarado drove past him and scored on a layup.
Celtics: Brown had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. … Red Sox star Rafael Devers, who recently signed a 10-year, $331 million contract to remain in Boston, sat courtside. New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty also was in attendance.
UP NEXT
Pelicans: At Detroit on Friday night.
Celtics: At Brooklyn on Thursday night.
