Celtics: Smart came into Sunday third in the NBA in steals at 1.87 a game, but his effectiveness as a defender extends beyond that area. He’s also had 140 pass deflections — 64 more than his next closest teammate. He also leads the team in charges taken with seven. ... Boston missed its first six 3-point shots and 14 of the first 15 tries from beyond the arc. ... Boston pulled even in the standings with the struggling Nets, the team it faces Tuesday in Brooklyn.