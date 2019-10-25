There were 12 ties and 19 lead changes, with neither team holding more than a seven-point lead.
TIMBERWOLVES 121, HORNETS 99
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Minnesota’s victory over Charlotte.
Towns was 13 of 18 from the field, hitting four 3-pointers.
Andrew Wiggins added 16 points for Minnesota. Devonte Graham had 24 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting for Charlotte.
