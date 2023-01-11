Brunson, Barrett help Knicks hold off Pacers, 119-113

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night. RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Buddy Hield led Indiana with 31 points.

After New York led by 25 points in the third quarter, Hield cut it to 105-103 with a 3-pointer with 3:10 left. Brunson countered for the Knicks, scoring the next seven points of the game.

Hield’s four-point play with 1:22 remaining pulled the Pacers to 112-109. He had a chance to tie it on Indiana’s next possession, but his 3-pointer was off the mark.

Quentin Grimes’ 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining sealed it for the Knicks. Grimes finished with 18 points, Immanuel Quickley had 11 and Mitchell Robinson had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Advertisement

Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points for Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton, who left with a sore knee late in the third quarter and did not return, had 15.

TIP-INS:

Pacers: Indiana set a franchise record by hitting at least 10 3-pointers in its 19th straight game. … Coach Rick Carlisle coached Brunson in Dallas for three seasons (2018-21).

Knicks: New York is 11-11 at Madison Square Garden this season. It is the only team in the NBA with a winning record, but without a home mark above .500. … Randle is the only Knick to start all 42 games.

UP NEXT:

Pacers: Hosts Atlanta on Friday night.

Knicks: At Washington on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article