Mavericks: Porzingis missed his fifth straight game with lower back tightness. Coach Jason Kidd said Porzingis is improving and he hopes the Mavs center will play Saturday against Boston. Kleber sat out with a strained left oblique. ... F Reggie Bullock did not play in the second half after sustaining a facial injury late in the second quarter. Bullock was holding his nose after getting hit in the face against a screen on defense. No foul was called. Bullock walked to the sideline but remained in the game to close the half.