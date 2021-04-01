The Bucks had been seeking a backup point guard after sending D.J. Augustin to the Houston Rockets as part of the March 19 trade that brought them P.J. Tucker.
Teague was selected to the All-Star Game in 2015 while playing for Budenholzer, who coached the Hawks from 2013-18.
Teague, 6-foot-3, averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 assists and 18.1 minutes for Boston this season, and two of his more productive games came against Milwaukee.
He scored 19 points in Boston’s 122-121 season-opening victory over the Bucks. Teague had 15 points in 17 minutes on March 24 when the Celtics lost 121-119 at Milwaukee.
Teague is in his 12th NBA season. He has averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 805 career games with Atlanta (2009-16, 2020), Indiana (2016-17), Minnesota (2017-20 and Boston (2020-21).
