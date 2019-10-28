Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

Cleveland travels to Milwaukee for a Central Division matchup.

Milwaukee finished 60-22 overall and 14-2 in Central Division play during the 2018-19 season. The Bucks shot 47.6% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland finished 4-12 in Central Division play and 6-35 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 114.1 points per game and shoot 49.5% from the field last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Bucks Injuries: None listed.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: day to day (stress reaction), Ante Zizic: out (foot), John Henson: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

