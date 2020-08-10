“I believe he’s going to be here in the arena today to support and be with his teammates,” Budenholzer said. “We’ll see how he responds, how he feels tomorrow.”
Budenholzer said NBA protocols dealing with dental issues enabled Antetokounmpo to get treatment without having to spend time in quarantine.
The Bucks have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a second straight season.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.