Heat: Butler didn’t play in any of the Heat’s three regular-season meetings with the Bucks. When these two teams split a pair of games in Miami on Dec. 29-30, Butler was out with a sprained right ankle. Butler averaged 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists during Miami’s second-round playoff series victory over the Bucks last season. ... Milwaukee native Tyler Herro scored just three points while shooting 1 of 9 overall and 0 for 5 from 3-point range. Herro entered the night having shot 23 of 36 from 3-point range over his last six games.