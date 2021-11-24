Cunningham and fellow rookie Luka Garza, and second-year player Saddiq Bey started for Detroit. “You’ve just got to approach every game in a positive way, as positive as you can be, and not let getting whooped-up on every once in a while weigh on you,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said before the game. “You’re in teaching mode. With a veteran team, you can kind of get on them a little harder, a little stronger. But with a younger team you can get on them, but still it’s got to be from a teaching standpoint.”