George Hill took over as the first-string point guard for Bledsoe, who started all five of Milwaukee’s first-round games against Orlando.
Bledsoe averaged 11.6 points and a team-best 6.6 assists per game in that first-round series against the Magic.
Hill started for just the third time in 65 regular-season and playoff appearances for Milwaukee this season.
Game 2 of the series is Wednesday.
