Bucks: Brook Lopez scored just three points but had 11 rebounds and six blocks. ... Antetokounmpo was 1 of 8 on 3-point attempts and 4 of 9 on free throws, and he had a 10-second violation on a free throw for the second time in this postseason. He’s 6 of 19 on free-throw attempts this series. ... The Bucks were playing a home game with fans filling all the seats for the first time this season. The crowd included Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith as well as former Packers receiver Antonio Freeman. Fiserv Forum was at 50% capacity for the Bucks’ first-round series.