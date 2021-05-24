Bucks: Milwaukee’s 10 3-pointers in the opening period tied a playoff record for 3-pointers in a quarter. The Cleveland Cavaliers made 10 3-pointers in the second quarter of a 123-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on May 4, 2016. ... Milwaukee outrebounded the Heat 61-36. The Bucks had a 64-51 edge on the glass in Game 1. ... As well as the Bucks shot from beyond the arc Monday, this didn’t approach their best 3-point performance against the Heat this season. They made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers in a 144-97 victory at Miami on Dec. 29.