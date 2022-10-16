Bucks' Connaughton to miss about 3 weeks with strained calf

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with a strained right calf.
Connaughton, 29, signed a contract extension this summer after averaging 9.9 points, 26 minutes and 2.2 3-pointers per game to set career highs in all three categories. The 6-foot-5 guard also had 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
The Bucks also are expected to open the season without three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton and veteran free-agent signee Joe Ingles.
Middleton underwent surgery on his left wrist this summer and is hoping to return early this season. Ingles is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and isn’t expected to make his Bucks debut until December or January.
The Bucks open the season Thursday at Philadelphia.
___
