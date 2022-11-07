Bucks dealt 1st loss, fall to Hawks despite Young's absence

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ATLANTA — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young’s absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence with a sore left knee to score 25 points for the Bucks, who were attempting to become the first team to begin a season 10-0 since the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors got off to a 24-0 start.

Young, Atlanta’s leader in points and assists, missed the game with right shin soreness. Griffin filled in admirably, logging 31 minutes and going 10 of 15 from the field.

76ERS 100, SUNS 88

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting on 3-pointers, and Philadelphia beat Phoenix.

Tobias Harris added 21 points and Tyrese Maxey had 11 on 4-for-18 shooting from the field to help the 76ers win for the second time in six games.

Devin Booker scored 28 points for the Suns, who have lost two of three after winning seven of their first eight games to begin the season. Mikal Bridges had 15 points, and Cameron Payne and DeAndre Ayton each added 14.

TRAIL BLAZERS 110, HEAT 107

MIAMI — Josh Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired gave Portland the victory over Miami.

Max Strus made a 3-pointer for Miami with 6.2 seconds remaining to tie the game. The Trail Blazers opted not to call timeout and Damian Lillard dribbled most of the way downcourt before finding Hart in the left corner near the Heat bench.

Anfernee Simons scored 25 for Portland, Jerami Grant added 23 and Lillard finished with 19 points in his first game back after a four-game absence with a right calf strain.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Strus all had 16 for Miami.

PACERS 129, PELICANS 122

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games.

Tyrese Haliburton added 20 points and 13 assists for the Pacers, making six 3-pointers. Buddy Hield had 20 points with five 3-pointers. Jalen Smith added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pacers made 22 3-pointers, seventh-most in franchise history, compared to the Pelicans’ 14.

Brandon Ingram scored 29 points and Zion Williamson had 26 for the Pelicans, who like the Pacers are 5-5 but have lost two in a row for the first time.

ROCKETS 134, MAGIC 127

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jalen Green scored 34 points, K.J. Martin came off the bench to add 21 and Houston snapped a six-game losing streak.

Houston was 24 for 48 (50%) from behind the arc. Coming into the game as the NBA’s poorest shooting team (42.4%), the Rockets shot 52.9% (46 for 87).

Alperen Sengun finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Eric Gordon added 19 points for the Rockets.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 30 points. Franz Wagner added 23 points and Terrence Ross had 21, most in a late, futile Magic rally.

WIZARDS 108, HORNETS 100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and Washington handed slumping Charlotte its fifth straight loss.

Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and eight rebounds, Jordan Goodwin scored 17 points and Rui Hachimura added 16 more off the bench for the Wizards, who had lost five of their previous six games.

P.J. Washington had 25 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 20 for the Hornets, who’ve struggled with injuries all season and have not won since upsetting the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

PISTONS 112, THUNDER 103

DETROIT — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Detroit beat Oklahoma City.

Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder, but none of the other starters reached double figures.

