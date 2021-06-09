— NEED TO KNOW: Donovan Mitchell overcame nausea to score 45 points in Utah’s 112-109 Game 1 win. The Clippers played Game 1 just two nights after gutting out a Game 7 first-round victory over Dallas and now have only one day of rest before Game 2. The Clippers beat Dallas after losing the first two games of that series but would rather not have to dig their way out of a 0-2 hole again.