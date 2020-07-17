Budenholzer’s comment came a day after multiple reports indicated Bledsoe said he had tested positive but was asymptomatic.
The Bucks, who have an NBA-leading 53-12 record, will face the Boston Celtics on July 31 in their first game since the pandemic-imposed hiatus began in mid-March.
Budenholzer added that the Bucks will “prepare without him and welcome him with open arms when he does come.’’
The 30-year-old Bledsoe is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
Budenholzer declined to say whether any other players hadn’t yet joined the team in Florida.
