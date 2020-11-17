Dunlap coached the Bobcats from 2012-13 and worked as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets from 2006-08. He also coached Metropolitan State to Division II national titles in 2000 and 2002. He worked as a college assistant at Arizona, Oregon and St. John’s, where he briefly served as an interim head coach.
Oppenheimer previously was a Bucks assistant from 2013-16. He also has worked as an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets (2016-17) and Brooklyn Nets (2017-18).
