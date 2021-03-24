After trailing 90-65 midway through the third quarter, the Celtics cut the margin to two on Jaylen Brown’s 3-pointer with 1:32 left. Theis then drew an offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Celtics had multiple opportunities to tie the game or go in front the rest of the way.

Marcus Smart missed a 3-pointer with just over a minute left. Donte DiVincenzo blocked a shot attempt from Kemba Walker with about 35 seconds remaining. Brook Lopez blocked a Smart shot attempt from around the basket with 2 seconds left.

Middleton knocked Smart’s ensuing inbounds pass out of bounds, giving the Celtics one last opportunity. Smart found Theis all alone in front of the Celtics’ bench, but the shot bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

Antetokounmpo scored 13 points – his second-lowest total of the season – but also had eight rebounds and seven assists. Brown led Boston with 24 points.

MAGIC 112, SUNS 111

ORLANDO, Fla. — Evan Fournier scored the last of his 21 points on a driving layup over Phoenix center Deandre Ayton with 6.4 seconds left and Orlando beat the Suns.

Suns star Devin Booker made two free throws with 19.4 seconds left to give Phoenix a one-point lead, but missed a reverse layup attempt just before the horn. The loss ended Phoenix’s road winning streak at seven, its longest since 2006-07.

Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando, and rookie Chuma Okeke made all six of his shots en route to a career-best 17 points.

Booker finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Chris Paul scored eight of his 23 points in the fourth quarter.

CLIPPERS 134, SPURS 101

SAN ANTONIO — Former Spurs star Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and Los Angeles never trailed in beating San Antonio.

Spurs fans still have not forgiven Leonard for his trade demand and subsequent departure to Toronto following his injury-riddled 2018 season. He was booed during pregame introductions and subsequently each time he touched the ball.

Marcus Morris added 20 points, Paul George had 17 points, and Lou Williams 16. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 19 points, and Patty Mills added 16.

The teams will meet again Thursday night in the finale of the two-game set in San Antonio.

RAPTORS 135, NUGGETS 111

TAMPA, Fla. — Pascal Siakam scored 27 points and Toronto routed Denver to end a nine-game losing streak.

Toronto built a 24-point lead in the first half and shot 50% (24 of 48) on 3-pointers overall to win for the first time since Feb. 26.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray scored 20 points apiece for Denver.

PACERS 116, PISTONS 111

INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert scored 28 points and Indiana beat Detroit to snap a six-game home losing streak.

LeVert surpassed 20 points in seven starts with the Pacers since being acquired in a three-team trade. Edmond Sumner added 18 points, and Malcolm Brogden had 16.

Jerami Grant led East-worst Detroit with 29 points.

CAVALIERS 103, BULLS 94

CHICAGO — Darius Garland had 22 points and nine assists, Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Cleveland beat Chicago without scoring leader Collin Sexton.

Sexton sat out after he experienced right hamstring soreness in the morning shootaround. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the injury wasn’t serious.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 22 points.

HORNETS 122, ROCKETS 97

HOUSTON — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Devonte’ Graham added 21 and Charlotte beat Houston.

The Rockets quickly returned to the loss column after snapping a 20-game losing streak Monday night. It was the NBA’s longest skid since Philadelphia’s record-setting 28-game rut across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Charlotte won in Houston for the first time since Dec. 22, 2004.

John Wall had 20 points and seven assists for Houston.

GRIZZLIES 116, THUNDER 107

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dillon Brooks matched a season high with 25 points and Memphis beat Oklahoma City.

Grayson Allen scored 20 points, and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies. They have won four of five to move a game above .500.

Moses Brown had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder.

MAVERICKS 128, TIMBERWOLVES 108

MINNEAPOLIS — Kristaps Porzingis had 29 points to help Dallas rout Minnesota.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points. and Luka Doncic finished with 15.

Rookie guard Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 29 points.