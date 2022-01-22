Bucks: Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) and Grayson Allen (left hip soreness) sat out with injuries. … Allen was ejected from the Bucks’ 94-90 win over Chicago on Friday after committing a Flagrant 2 foul on the Bulls’ Alex Caruso, who broke his right wrist on the play. Caruso is expected to be out six to eight weeks. “Competition is tough and there are things that happen in the games that are unfortunate,” Budenholzer said. “I know Caruso is going to miss some time and I feel for him. I don’t want that for any of our opponents, for anybody. But there was nothing done that was intentional. Grayson has been nothing but great for us.”