The trade fizzled as the NBA announced it was investigating whether the move had been agreed upon earlier than league rules allow.
Bogdanovic, a restricted free agent, ended up signing with Atlanta when Sacramento chose to not match the Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet. Ilyasova was waived, but DiVincenzo and Wilson remain with the Bucks.
NBA officials said they took into account several factors in the decision: the Bucks’ cooperation with the investigation; the Bucks ultimately not signing Bogdanovic; the lack of evidence of an impermissible early agreement on contract terms.
