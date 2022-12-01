Bucks' Middleton probable to make his season debut Friday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton appears on the verge of making his 2022-23 debut as he returns from offseason wrist surgery.
He underwent surgery on his left wrist last summer and has been recovering from that injury ever since.
Middleton earned his third All-Star selection last season and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
The Bucks have a 15-5 record in Middleton’s absence and are second in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the Celtics.
