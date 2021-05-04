Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie, who suffered a partial tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament in late December, posted a video of his rehab work on Instagram while adding the note, “I think it’s been 17 weeks. What’s the fastest anybody ever returned to Bball? Lol.” Asked about the post, Nets coach Steve Nash said it wasn’t realistic to believe Dinwiddie could return in time to contribute in the playoffs. “We haven’t seen him since the turn of the year almost,” Nash said. “It’s very difficult to one, expose him to full NBA playoff basketball after the type of injury he’s had, so we want to look out for his long-term health first and foremost, and second of all, adapting back to the team environment. All those things together make it seem probably very unlikely, but who knows? Stranger things have happened.”