Milwaukee signed Craig last month after he spent three seasons with the Denver Nuggets. Craig averaged 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 18.5 minutes for Denver last season.
The 6-foot-7 forward hasn’t scored in two games for the Bucks. He has averaged 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 6.5 minutes.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.