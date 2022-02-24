Carter averaged 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 12 minutes in 46 games with the Nets. The 26-year-old Carter has career averages of 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 13.7 minutes in four seasons with Memphis, Phoenix and Brooklyn.
Carter joined the Nets in a August in the trade that sent Landry Shamet to Phoenix. Memphis selected Carter out of West Virginia with the 32nd pick in the 2018 draft. He was a two-time Big 12 defensive player of the year.
Bembry joined the Bucks less than a week after the Nets waived him. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1 steal and 19.8 minutes in 48 games with Brooklyn this season.
