The Bucks are 17-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 12-4 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid leads the 76ers with 12.6 rebounds and averages 23 points. Tobias Harris has averaged 21 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

AD

AD

Khris Middleton is second on the Bucks scoring 18 points and grabbing 5.4 rebounds. Brook Lopez has averaged 5.5 rebounds and added 8.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 112 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 120.2 points, 50.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 41.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee).

Bucks: Dragan Bender: day to day (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: out (leg), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD