Kevin Durant had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Nets, but missed a 3-pointer that would have won it. Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Bruce Brown had 23.

Antetokounmpo entered the game 39 points behind Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s career scoring leader who had 14,211 points after beginning his career in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo passed him with a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left that knotted it at 110.

HAWKS 131, CAVALIERS 107

ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 30 points and surging Atlanta never trailed while beating short-handed Cleveland and clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Cedi Osman led Cleveland with 21 points. Darius Garland had 18 points and eight assists while sitting out the final quarter of the blowout loss. Cleveland has lost two straight and five of six as it attempts to keep the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Young had nine assists as the Hawks’ fourth consecutive win clinched no worse than the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Huerter had 23 points and Clint Capela added 12 points with 14 rebounds.

PISTONS 102, 76ERS 94

DETROIT — Saddiq Bey scored 10 of his 20 points in the final 4:23 as Detroit pulled away down the stretch and beat Philadelphia.

Cade Cunningham scored 27 points for Detroit, which snapped a three-game losing streak and had a 39-8 edge in scoring off the bench.

Joel Embiid had 37 points and 15 rebounds and James Harden finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers.

