Milwaukee Bucks (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Detroit Pistons (41-41, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Detroit; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Milwaukee leads series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch the series over the Detroit Pistons in game four of the Eastern Conference first round. The Bucks won the last matchup 119-103. Khris Middleton scored 20 points to lead Milwaukee to the win and Blake Griffin scored 27 points in defeat for Detroit.

The Pistons are 8-8 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit is seventh in the NBA giving up 107.3 points per game and holding opponents to 46.9 percent shooting.

The Bucks have gone 40-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 49.7 rebounds per game and is 18-7 when opponent grabs more rebounds.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffin leads the Pistons scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Andre Drummond has averaged 16.9 points and collected 16.2 rebounds while shooting 55.4 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 27.7 points and is adding 12.5 rebounds. Middleton has averaged 18.5 points and collected four rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-2, averaging 124.1 points, 52.4 rebounds, 27 assists, seven steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 99.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Pistons Injuries: None listed.

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel), Malcolm Brogdon: out (heel), Tony Snell: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

