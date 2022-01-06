Last season, the four-time All-Star played a combined 41 games with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers averaging 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 17.4 minutes.
Cousins earned second-team all-NBA honors in 2015 and 2016 before being slowed by injuries, including a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, a torn quadriceps muscle and a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Milwaukee could still use some frontcourt depth due to the absence of center Brook Lopez, who underwent back surgery last month and hasn’t played since the Bucks’ season opener.
The Bucks (25-15) have lost two straight and begin a three-game road swing Friday night at Brooklyn.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports