Chicago has played 12 of its last 15 on the road, but the Bulls now have only six games remaining in the regular season — and the next five are at home.

Rui Hachimura scored 21 points for the Wizards, who had their modest two-game winning streak snapped. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bulls rebounded from a loss to the New York Knicks the previous night, and they overcame a scoreless first half from Zach LaVine, who finished with 14 points. DeRozan was just 2 of 12 from the field in the half, but he went 10 of 15 in the second.

Advertisement

Chicago led 75-73 after three quarters, but the Bulls made their decisive run early in the fourth. DeRozan’s breakaway dunk made it 90-80 — the first double-digit lead for either team — and Chicago comfortably closed the game out from there.

Vucevic scored 20 points in the first half, and the Bulls led 51-46 after two quarters.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Javonte Green scored nine points on 4-of-4 shooting. That included a one-handed dunk in the second quarter and an alley-oop moments later.

Story continues below advertisement

Wizards: Washington is without star Bradley Beal (left wrist), and Kyle Kuzma (right knee) wasn’t available either. ... Kristaps Porzingis and Deni Avdija scored 14 points apiece.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Wizards: Host Orlando on Wednesday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___