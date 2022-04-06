Bulls' Ball to miss rest of season because of knee injury

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will miss the remainder of the season following another setback in his recovery from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced on Wednesday.
Coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday it was “disappointing” and there would be a “meeting of the minds” to determine the next steps.
The Bulls acquired Ball from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal after agreeing to a four-year, $85 million contract. He played a major role in Chicago’s resurgence when he was healthy.
Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 35 games. Besides giving the Bulls a steadying hand on offense, he helped tighten their perimeter defense.
Chicago, which led the Eastern Conference for part of the season, was in sixth place with a 45-34 record entering Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. The Bulls ended a string of four straight losing seasons and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
