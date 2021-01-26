It’s the third straight season he will miss significant time because an injury.
The No. 7 overall pick in 2018, he played in just 44 games as a rookie. Last year, he appeared in 43 of Chicago’s 65 games.
The Bulls are 7-10 in their first season under coach Billy Donovan. They are scheduled to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.
