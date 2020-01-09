Carter is averaging 11.7 points and 9.9 rebounds in his second season. A thumb injury that required surgery limited the Duke product to 44 games as a rookie after he was drafted with the No. 7 overall pick.

The Bulls also said a follow-up MRI showed forward Otto Porter Jr.’s broken left foot is healing. Averaging 11.2 points in nine games, he has been sidelined since he was hurt against Atlanta on Nov. 6.

