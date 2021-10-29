The Bulls are off to a 4-1 start this year, but injuries are starting to become an issue. Coby White, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 draft, remains sidelined following offseason shoulder surgery. Zach LaVine scored 25 points against the Knicks despite playing with a torn ligament in his left thumb.
Williams also sprained his left ankle during an optional individual workout in September, but he returned in time to play in Chicago’s season-opening victory at Detroit. He averaged 6.6 points in the team’s first five games.
