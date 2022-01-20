Acquired from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal, Ball has been a major contributor in Chicago’s rise to the top of the Eastern Conference. He is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. A disruptive defender on the perimeter, he is sixth in the league in steals at 1.8 per game.
Chicago (28-15) was tied with Miami for the East lead through Wednesday, after four straight losing seasons. The Bulls visit Milwaukee on Friday to start a three-game trip that also takes them to Orlando and Miami.
With Ball out and star Zach LaVine (sore left knee) sidelined, the Bulls are leaning more on Coby White and rookie Ayo Dosunmu.
___
More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports