White averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 assists while starting 54 of the 69 games he played in last season — his second in the NBA. He started his final 18 games and averaged 17.6 points and 5.9 assists while making about 40% of his 3-pointers. His decision-making also was better during that stretch.
The Bulls finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 31-41, two games behind Charlotte for the final tournament play-in spot and out of the postseason for the fourth straight year.
The NBA told teams Thursday that it intends to return to a normal schedule next season, with training camps opening in late September and the regular season set to begin on Oct. 19.
